Home policy

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Press Split

Ready for action: It remains to be determined which targets the F-16 will be allowed to attack in the Ukraine war. The powerful weapon appears to be “amputated” because the West fears an escalation by Vladimir Putin (archive photo). © IMAGO/Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi

Russia feels threatened by the F-16: Moscow is therefore threatening to use nuclear weapons and spreading false information about crashes and drunken pilots.

Kiev – “The F-16 and its pilots will face very strong resistance from Russian air defenses, both on the ground and in the air,” says Hunter Stoll. In addition to the analyst from the think tank EDGE There is a consensus among observers that the recently arrived F-16 fighter jets would be less effective in helping the defenders in the Ukraine war than had been hoped over the past few months.

F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine: Russia’s propaganda targets Kiev’s hopes in the air war

In contrast, Russian propaganda seems to focus on bad-mouthing the machine in general. German wave currently reveals that Vladimir Putin’s military bloggers are apparently spreading false information.

“Ukraine. The first F-16 crashed without a fight” – this is the message in Russian of a video on X (formerly Twitter) and on Russian social networks UK and Odnoklassnikiin which an aircraft spins and then suddenly falls vertically to the ground; after that an explosion flares up. The fact check on the F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war, however, shows that the images in the video are already four weeks old and were initially on TikTok The author was identified as a taxi driver from Poland – “his video says in Ukrainian: ‘F16 crashed’”, as the German wave writes.

Russian propaganda in the Ukraine war: deliberate false reports about the F-16 fighter jets and their crews

“In further videos posted on the same day, the user explains that he witnessed a plane crash at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport,” the DWAccording to the General Command of the Polish Armed Forces, the crashed aircraft was an M-346 Bielik from their Air Force on a training flight and therefore not an F-16 fighter jet in the Ukraine war. Another false report referred to the level of training and attitude of the pilots. According to a publication on X The Romanian Ministry of Defense is said to have officially complained that the performance of future F-16 pilots leaves much to be desired.

“The nature of the requirements is, let’s put it politely, confusing. … I think that ideally – from an operational point of view – all requirements should be dropped.”

The reasons given are “a negligent attitude towards learning English” and “a deterioration in athletic performance due to weight gain and alcohol consumption”, as the German wave reported. This too turned out to be pure propaganda. However, Ukraine had actually complained about the level of training and commitment of the USA in early June, as Politico reported: “Ukrainian politicians are urging the US and other countries to step up their pilot training for the F-16 fighter jets. They believe that not enough pilots are currently being trained for the jets that are soon to be delivered to Kyiv,” the magazine writes.

F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine: Challenging task for pilots in the fight against Putin’s air defense

The task on this system will indeed be challenging for the individual pilot. The F-16 fighter jets should initially act defensively. In preparation, the Ukraine probably tried to neutralize batteries of long-range S-300 or S-400 air defense missiles – ultimately to give the F-16 fighter jets elbow room in the air in a reasonably safe airspace; in turn, to be able to fly against Iskander positions or incoming cruise missiles – “this should give the F-16 a high chance of survival,” says Colonel Markus Reisner of the Austrian Federal Army in ZDF.

Ukraine war against Russia: Nothing spectacular to be heard – or expected – from the F-16 fighter jets

Nothing spectacular has been heard from the machines so far – probably because one cannot expect anything spectacular, speculated Tim Deisinger from Central German Broadcasting in his podcast What now, General? Erhard Bühler is leaving – according to information from the British Economist – of ten operational F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine. This is the first tranche of the NATO countries’ commitment, which has now grown to 79 aircraft. Ten more aircraft are to follow by the end of the year.

“It is a slow process,” says the former lieutenant general and ex-NATO commander. Bühler also criticizes the F-16, which appears to have been “amputated” in terms of its effectiveness, as journalist Deisinger points out – Even with stand-off weapons, Ukraine does not seem to be allowed to attack potentially firing Russian aircraft over Russian territory: “The nature of the requirements is, to put it politely, confusing,” says Bühler. This applies to the systems that are to be used, the ammunition that is fired using these systems, the rooms in which they may be used and the purpose, he says.

NATO general criticizes: Conditions for the use of weapons by F-16 fighter jets should be dropped

“I think that ideally – from an operational point of view – all conditions should be dropped,” he says. If that is politically impossible, the respective donor countries would have to harmonize their systems and make them manageable for Ukraine, he demands to the mp3According to the US Air & Space Forces Magazine The jets presented to the public by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were actually equipped with radar-guided medium-range air-to-air missiles of the AIM-120 AMRAAM type and infrared short-range air-to-air missiles of the AIM-9 Sidewinder type. Assumptions about the level of equipment had therefore been confirmed.

The capabilities of these weapons for the F-16 fighter jets varied depending on the model, explains Air & Space ForcesThe jets in Ukraine apparently carry the AIM-9 model: “Compared to the oldest Sidewinder, they can target their target from larger angles – so-called off-boresight capability” – these missiles are therefore capable of detecting targets off the longitudinal axis, their seeker has a larger swivel angle.

Analysts doubt quick success against Putin: Integration of the F-16 will take years

However, the question remains as to how far into Russian territory the Western aircraft can operate in order not to provoke the Russians unduly. US President Joe Biden has extracted a promise from President Volodymyr Selenskyj that the F-16 fighter jets will not be used for attacks on enemy territory under any circumstances – this had been the New Zurich Newspaper already reported last year.

Analysts also see the slow process of integrating the machines into Ukraine’s strategy and tactics: “It will take years until the Ukrainian Air Force has enough experience to effectively carry out combat missions,” writes Christopher Koeltzow. The analyst of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) from Washington DC speculates that the Ukrainian pilots would have to deliver “outstanding performance” in order to be able to carry out one of their core tasks “without high combat losses”: attacking and eliminating the enemy’s air defenses in order to become capable of attacking strategic targets themselves.

Ukraine needs weapons and tactics: Otherwise the F-16 fighter jets would only be cannon fodder for Putin

“You can have a lot of fast jets, but if they don’t have effective weapons and the crews aren’t able to use them with effective tactics, they’ll just be shot down in large numbers,” says Justin Bronk. Like many others, the analyst at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) the rapid effectiveness of the Western F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war, as the news agency Reuters reported. Above all, Russia keeps claiming that the plane would carry nuclear weapons into the country. Or at least could carry them.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

The German wave had already dealt with Vladimir Putin’s claim that Ukraine wanted to acquire nuclear weapons after the outbreak of the war in February 2022; he said this on the occasion of the military parade marking the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow, as the German wave reported; however, Putin did not provide any evidence for this. Only Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had threatened that the mere presence of the F-16 and its ability to carry nuclear weapons was enough to justify his assumption of exactly this scenario, as he told the Russian magazine lenta.ru had expressed to him.

What the Ukrainian pilots will ultimately achieve with their F-16s will depend on the further course of the war and Putin’s supposed next steps, such as Air Force quoted Ukrainian President Zelensky: “This decision is probably difficult for our partners, as they always fear unnecessary escalation.” (Karsten Hinzmann)