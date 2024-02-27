Kursk Governor Starovoyt reported shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Guevo

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the village of Guevo, Sudzhansky district, Kursk region. The attack was reported by the governor of the Russian region, Roman Starovoyt. Telegram.

According to him, there were no casualties, but the settlement was partially left without electricity. A door-to-door survey is currently being carried out in Guev.

Earlier, on February 26, the Kursk village of Popovo-Lezhachi came under fire from Ukraine. According to Starovoit, there was no destruction or casualties.

On the same day, two kamikaze drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack infrastructure facilities in the village of Gordeevka, Korenevsky district, but consequences on the ground were avoided. Another drone crashed in a garden in the village of Troitskoye. Starovoyt reminded that one should not approach the wreckage of Ukrainian drones due to the danger of their explosion.