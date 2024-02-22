Head of the Bryansk region Bogomaz: The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired cluster shells at the region

The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired cluster shells at the Bryansk region. About this in my Telegram– the governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, reported to the channel.

According to the head of the region, Ukraine struck the village of Borok in the Pogarsky district of the region. Bogomaz noted that there were no casualties in the shelling, but the shells damaged one building and several cars.

“Operational and emergency services are working on the spot,” the governor concluded.

In June 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that due to constant shelling of Russia’s border areas, a “sanitary zone” could be created that would prevent Ukraine from “getting us.”

The head of state also noted that protecting Russian regions from shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces is a priority task that should be addressed by the Ministry of Defense.