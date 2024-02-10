The Russian fleet repelled an attack by unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on transport ships

Ukrainian troops attempted to attack Russian civilian transport ships in the southwestern region of the Black Sea. Journalists were informed about this by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Saturday, February 10.

The attack attempt took place on the evening of February 9 by semi-submersible unmanned boats. The attack was repelled by patrol ships and aircraft of the Russian Navy. They opened fire, one of the boats was destroyed, the others were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Civilian ships and naval ships were not damaged, the Ministry of Defense claims.

Earlier, six unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shot down over the Black Sea and Crimea.

In September, Russian troops destroyed three unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Black Sea.