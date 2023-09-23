This Friday, September 22, Ukraine claimed responsibility for an attack against the headquarters of the General Staff of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea. According to the head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, interviewed by the ‘Voice of America’ media, the missile attack left at least 9 dead and 16 injured, including two Russian generals. For its part, Russia confirmed the disappearance of a general.

In an exclusive interview with the Ukrainian service of ‘Voice of America’, published this Saturday, September 23, the Head of Ukrainian Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that senior Russian commanders were seriously injured.

“Among the wounded is the commander of the group, Colonel General (Oleksandr) Romanchuk, who is very serious. The chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General (Oleh) Tsekov, is unconscious,” declared Kyrylo Budanov.

Colonel General Oleksandr Romanchuk is the commander of Russian forces in the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine, and Oleg Tsekov is the commander of coastal forces 2000 OMSB of the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that a soldier was missing after the attack, although it initially said he had died.

Some Ukrainian sources also reported the death of Admiral Viktor Sokolov, commander of the Black Sea Fleet, but Budanov did not confirm the information. Neither does the Russian Ministry of Defense.

🇷🇺🇺🇦 | UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR: A video is shown showing the moment of the rocket attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the attack was carried out with Storm Shadow and Scalp cruise missiles, sent by the United Kingdom and France. However, Budanov did not elaborate on the information.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks in the Black Sea and Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.

“These measures will continue in the future,” a Ukrainian navy spokesman said.

Ukrainian forces continue a counteroffensive that began almost four months ago to retake territory occupied by Russia.

Major attacks in Kherson and Zaporizhia

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on September 23 that it attacked the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia, the heart of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“As a result of the attacks we have caused considerable damage to the supply system of the Ukrainian Army troop group in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia,” said General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to Konashenkov, Russia carried out a dozen attacks in the last week with drones, long-range precision weapons, and ground and air forces. Ukrainian military equipment and military training centers were destroyed.

For its part, the Ukrainian army claimed to have broken the enemy lines in Zaporizhia, in the town of Verbove.

Ukrainian soldiers during training in the center of the country. REUTERS – OLEKSANDR KLYMENKO

General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, who is leading the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south of the country, stated in an interview with CNN that his forces were advancing, although not as fast as expected.

“On the left flank [cerca de Verbove] We have a breakthrough and we keep moving forward (…) Not as fast as expected, not like in the movies about World War II,” he said.

On the other hand, in central-eastern Ukraine, missiles fired at the city of Krementchouk left at least one dead and 31 injured on the Ukrainian side, as Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava regional military administration, announced on Telegram.

US to send ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine

According to three US officials cited by ‘NBC News’ this Friday, US President Joe Biden informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he will send long-range ATACMS missiles to attack the territories occupied by Russia. These missiles, which kyiv has been asking for for a long time, have a range of 300 km.







Zelensky visited Washington on Thursday, where his American counterpart announced a new military aid package worth $325 million for kyiv, but did not confirm the shipment of ATACMS.

“With respect to ATACMS we have nothing to announce,” said Joe Biden.

According to the British media ‘Financial Times’‘The American president has decided to send these ATACMS missiles to kyiv but did not confirm it publicly so as not to alert the Russian army and give it time to reorganize its supply lines.

Joe Biden also announced on Thursday the arrival, next week, of the first American-made Abrams tanks, long awaited by Ukraine.

With Reuters, AFP, EFE and local media