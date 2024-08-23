President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky | Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Ukrainian Army used US-supplied GBU-39 high-precision glide bombs to attack a Russian platoon command post in the Kursk region on Thursday (22), the Ukrainian Air Force confirmed on Friday (23).

“A command post of unmanned aerial vehicles, a radio-electronic warfare unit, various equipment, weapons and up to 40 Russian servicemen were hit,” Ukrainian Air Force commander General Mikola Oleschuk wrote on his Telegram channel early today.

According to Oleschuk, the attack occurred at 4 pm (local time, 10 am Brasília time) on Thursday.

A short video of the attack shared by Oleschuk, likely captured by a drone, shows at least six large explosions and the escape of at least one vehicle.

Ukrainian aviation has been attacking Russian military logistics and the concentration of forces in the Kursk region on a daily basis since the beginning of the Ukrainian incursion into that area, also using weapons supplied by its partners abroad.

On Tuesday (20), a Russian underground command center was destroyed in Kursk by a French AASM Hammer aerial bomb, dropped from a Ukrainian plane, Oleschuk revealed at the time.