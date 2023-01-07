Home page politics

From: Karolin Schäfer, Nadja Austel, and Nail Akkoyun

in the Ukraine war more than 110,000 Russian soldiers have been killed Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information on the Ukraine war processed here comes partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from Saturday, January 7th, 7:15 a.m.: The Ukrainian General Staff reports that the Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks near 14 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. That reports The Kyiv Independent.

Over the past day, Russia has launched one rocket attack and 20 multiple-missile attacks, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Losses in the Ukraine War: Explosions in Russian-occupied areas

+++ 10.45 p.m.: Explosions occurred in several Russian-held regions on Friday. A loud explosion was heard near the train station in Melitopol in the Zaporizhia region, Ivan Fedorov, the city’s mayor, told the short message service Telegram.

A soldier of the mortar battalion of the Melitopol Territorial Defense Battalion in the Zaporizhia region. (Archive photo) © Dmytro Smoliyenko/Imago

In the Russian-occupied Mariupol, there is also said to have been an explosion noise. According to the adviser to the mayor of the southern Ukrainian city, air defenses have been activated. Increased flight activity was reported in the region – also in the direction of Zaporizhia.

Losses in the Ukraine war: up to a hundred Russian soldiers out of action

+++ 8:08 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian General Staff, dozens of soldiers were injured in an attack by Ukrainian forces on a base of Russian troops the day before. The base in question is located in a village in the Cherson Oblast, near the Crimean Peninsula, which is occupied by Russia.

“Currently, it is known that up to 100 wounded (Russian) soldiers were taken to local hospitals,” the General Staff said. The number of Russian soldiers killed has not yet been determined.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Russia loses 539 conscripts

+++ 3.55 p.m.: According to a joint calculation of BBC Russia and the Russian News Agency media zone According to current information, 539 Russian conscripts have been killed in Ukraine. The at that Attack in Makiivka fallen conscript soldiers were not included in this.

“On the basis of publicly available data, we managed to find out the names of 500 conscripts killed in the combat zone on the territory of Ukraine since October. Another 39 people died on the territory of Russia,” the report said. The alleged causes of death were reported most frequently as heart problems, accidents and alcohol abuse.

According to the report of Ukrainska Pravda however, the conscripts are said to cite the intensive and precise artillery shelling from the Ukraine as one of the reasons for the high Russian. Poor coordination between the Russian units and problems with communication and maps were also mentioned.

+++ 12.15 p.m.: On Friday (January 6th) the Ukrainian general staff announced the current figures for Russian losses in the Ukraine war. The Russian military is said to have lost around 110,250 soldiers since the beginning of the war. The information cannot be checked independently, the Russian information is significantly lower than that of the Ukrainian authorities.

Soldiers: 110,250 (+530)

110,250 (+530) planes: 285 (+1)

285 (+1) Helicopter: 272 (+1)

272 (+1) Tank: 3064 (+23)

3064 (+23) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6124 (+16)

6124 (+16) Artillery Systems: 2059 (+8)

2059 (+8) Air defense systems: 215 (+0)

215 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 426 (+2)

426 (+2) Cars and other vehicles: 4797 (+38)

4797 (+38) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1844 (+0)

1844 (+0) (Source: Ukrainian General Staff report of January 6)

Losses in the Ukraine war: Russia pays dearly for annexed areas

+++ 11.20 a.m.: According to British government experts, the areas in eastern Ukraine annexed by Russia in violation of international law will cost the Kremlin dearly. That emerges from the intelligence update on the Ukraine war from the British Ministry of Defense on Friday. Accordingly, Luhansk and Donetsk, which the Russian leadership describes as People’s Republics, have long been a financial burden for Moscow. In September, they were integrated into the Russian Federation as part of mock referendums that were not recognized anywhere in the world; At the turn of the year, the separatist militias of the two regions were also integrated into the regular Russian armed forces.

“Now that the Kremlin has openly pledged to support them, they will represent a major political, diplomatic and financial burden on Russia well beyond the current phase of the conflict,” the statement said.

Losses in the Ukraine War: No tactical successes by Russia

Update from Friday, January 6th, 7:48 a.m.: Yesterday Russian troops launched offensives towards Bakhmut and Lyman. They tried to improve their tactical position in the direction of Kupiansk and Avdiivka. According to a report, the attempt was unsuccessful. The Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to repel Russian attacks in the vicinity of a total of twelve settlements.

The Ukrainian Air Force, on the other hand, carried out 15 airstrikes on built-up areas of Russia in Ukraine and 3 airstrikes on positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, Ukrainian forces shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft and a Mi-8 helicopter. More Ukrainian missile and artillery units inflicted fire damage on two of Russia’s bases. According to the report, 810 Russian soldiers died yesterday alone.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Moscow runs out of supplies

+++ 9.35 p.m.: Due to the high losses, Russia is running out of soldiers in the Ukraine war. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, nearly 110,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion began in February 2022. Russia is now taking measures to prevent men from fleeing abroad en masse in the course of a new mobilization expected in January.

“A complete ban on crossing the state border for men of draft age cannot be ruled out,” announced the Ukrainian General Staff in its daily report. The Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov had previously warned of renewed mobilization and a possible border closure.

Losses in the Ukraine War: Russian fighter plane shot down

+++ 7.30 p.m.: Russia again suffers casualties in the Ukraine war. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Ukrainian army shot down a Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft and a Mil Mi-8 helicopter on Thursday. In addition, Ukraine launched 15 aircraft attacks on the Russian military and three anti-aircraft missile systems, according to the daily report of the General Staff.

Losses in the Ukraine War: Russian soldiers expelled with mortars

First report from Thursday, January 5th: Moscow/Kyiv – Snipers from the Ukrainian border guard are said to have killed several Russian soldiers with sniper rifles at a distance of 1,500 meters on the Bakhmut front. In addition, mortars are said to have been used to drive away other soldiers of the Russian army. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Telegram.

Video footage has also emerged purportedly showing Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, congratulating recruited prisoners pardoned after serving six months in Ukraine. The Russian State Agency RIA Novosti published the video in which Prigozhin hugs and talks to suspected Wagner recruits. Most recently, many Wagner mercenaries were killed in the battles surrounding Bachmut – but Russia does not count the fighters as official fatalities. (nak/kas)