In the Russian region of Saratov, in the lower Volga about 700 kilometers from Moscow, Ukraine has carried out an attack which resulted in the deaths of three Russian soldiers: a Kiev drone directed towards an air base was destroyed by the air defenses of Moscow, but the falling fragments caused casualties among the soldiers who were at the airport.

“The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was approaching Engels airport at low altitude,” reads a statement quoted by the Tass agency, which continues: “Three members of the Russian technical service at the airport suffered fatal injuries from of falling drone fragments”.

The explosion occurred about 500 km northeast of the border with Ukraine. Kiev has not officially commented on the attack. The first to report this was the governor of Saratov Roman Busargin on his Telegram channel.

On 5 December there was a similar episode in the same base, which houses a flock of strategic bombers, which remained apparently intact. The Diaghilevo base in the Ryazan region was also targeted earlier this year.

It is possible that the offensive in Saratov comes in response to the threat that yesterday, on Christmas Day, kept Ukrainian cities in constant tension: in fact, the air raid alarm was sounded twice, first in the regions of Kiev and Lviv, then all over the country.

The monitoring group ‘Belarusian Gayun’ reported that a long-range radar tracking aircraft took off from Machulyshchy in Belarus in the early afternoon. Soon after, a Russian Air Force MiG-31K fighter jet, which can carry Dagger missiles equipped with nuclear warheads, took off.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba advances a motion to ask for the removal of Russia as a permanent member of the UN Security Council: “These issues have not yet been discussed in public by state and government leaders, but at a lower level , people are already asking themselves the question of what Russia should become in order not to pose a threat to peace and security.