A video shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows what he believes are the aftermath of an attack on a local history museum in Kupiansk, a city in Ukraine near the front line in the northeast. The video shows people in military uniform walking through the rubble of a partially destroyed building with shattered windows. “So far it is known about one dead museum employee and ten injured. There are still people under the rubble,” Zelensky wrote in Telegram. In the second video clip, Ukrainian rescuers pull a woman out of the rubble after the attack in Kupiansk. Images released by the Ukrainian National Police in the Kharkiv region show policemen and rescuers pulling a victim out of the rubble. No information has been provided as to whether she is dead or alive.



01:35