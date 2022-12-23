Ukraine, attack on former Russian deputy prime minister Dmitri Rogozin: he will have to be operated on

Former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitri Rogozin was injured in a targeted attack on his hotel in Donetsk on his birthday. The attack took place on Wednesday evening, when several high-precision shells hit the hotel on the outskirts of Donetsk, the capital of one of the Ukrainian regions annexed to the Russian Federation last September. In addition to Rogozin, the pro-Russian exponent Vitaly Hotsenko, head of the self-styled Donetsk People’s Republic, and the pro-Russian mayor of the city of Horliivka, Ivan Prykhodko, were also injured.

“We have lived in this hotel all the last few months and for eight years the enemy has never bombed this place,” Rogozin said on Telegram. “Someone leaked information and around 7.45pm there were several high-precision hits.”

According to the former Russian Deputy Prime Minister, these were shells of “120 or 155 mm” caliber. “The investigation will determine where and who”, added the Russian politician, who until last July held the position of director general of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, before taking over the leadership, in recent months, of a group that trains pro-Russian fighters in Donbass.

On Telegram, Rogozin said he was injured by a “3×4 mm sized metal fragment” that entered above his right shoulder blade. “An operation is on its way,” wrote the politician, also known for his repeated threats and calls for the elimination of Ukraine, considered an existential threat to Russia.

Kiev has not confirmed that the attack was Ukrainian, but Ukrainian border police have made fun of the case, saying Rogozin was “informed” that he was in Ukraine illegally.

“The other day, the State Border Service established that a citizen of the Russian Federation Rogozin illegally crossed the Ukrainian border and found himself in the territory temporarily occupied by Russia in the Donetsk region,” the statement said. “Border Police were unable to personally deliver the protocol to the offender, so it was ‘handed’ to this person at his birthday party by thoughtful companions.”