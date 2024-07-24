Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nail

Press Split

Ukrainian drones are once again hitting the occupiers in Crimea. For Kiev, the peninsula is at the center of the war effort. Will it be recaptured?

Kiev – A Ukrainian drone attack on a ferry off the coast of Crimea A Russian crew member was killed and five others injured. Last week, Ukraine also carried out an attack there with unmanned vehicles. Russian coast guard facilities were destroyed. For the occupied country, the recapture of the peninsula occupied by Russia in 2014 is an important goal of the Ukraine war. The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Oleksandr Syrskyj, already has a plan on how this could be achieved.

Russia’s state media agency RIA reported on Tuesday (23 July), citing local officials, that Ukrainian military drones had attacked a ferry in a port in the Kerch Strait, which lies between Crimea and the Russian region of Krasnodar. One person was killed and five others injured, it said. According to the Russian news agency Cup All victims are Russian citizens. The Russian armed forces also reported that 21 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the peninsula and the wider Black Sea region early Tuesday.

Kiev relies on drones in the Ukraine war – Can they keep Putin’s Russia in check?

The governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, announced on Telegram that Ukrainian drones had hit the ship in the port of Kavkaz, which is about eleven kilometers from the Kerch Bridge. He described the attack as a “terrorist attack” and wrote that “unfortunately there were injuries and deaths among the crew members and port employees.” According to him, a fire had broken out on the ship, but it was under control. He did not provide any further details on the damage.

Kiev was able to inflict significant losses on Vladimir Putin’s troops in Crimea. © IMAGO/Alexander Kazakov

The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel ‘Crimean Wind’ also provided information about the fighting. Residents had heard the sound of explosions in Dzhankoi in the north of the peninsula during the night, according to the report. In the meantime, traffic on the Kerch Bridge was also stopped, according to the US portal Newsweek writes. As the risks and delays at railroad crossings have increased, the Russian military is switching to using ferries to transport vehicles across the Kerch Strait. Other reports say that the ferry that was attacked is being used for just such transport of equipment.

Russia is struggling with losses in Crimea – Putin’s Black Sea fleet had to flee

With its latest military strike, Kiev is continuing a series of attacks on the occupied peninsula and the neighboring regions of Russia. On Monday (July 22), Kiev’s secret service carried out a drone attack on the Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar. According to Russian authorities, debris from the downed drone caused a fire in the refinery, which belongs to the oil company Rosneft. Last week, Ukrainian forces managed to fire on Russian coast guard facilities on Lake Donuzlav in Crimea. Drones were also used in this attack.

According to the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, unmanned vehicles play “as important a role as artillery” in the war in Ukraine, as he said in an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian Ukraine successfully used long-range kamikaze drones to strike deep inside Russia. So far, they have attacked “about 200 critical infrastructures”, all of which are related to “military logistics” – i.e. factories, fuel depots and ammunition depots. Sea drones have also sunk about a third of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. “It really became a trap for them and for some [Schiffe] a grave,” Syrskyi continued.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Kiev wants to put Russia to flight – drones could be part of the secret plan in the Ukraine war

He also recalled that after a series of Ukrainian attacks, the Kremlin had been forced to “completely withdraw from the Crimean port of Sevastopol.” According to Syrskyi, an important goal remains the destruction of the Kerch road and rail crossing that connects the occupied peninsula with Russia. However, he declined to say when this might happen.

Syrskyi also hinted at a plan to recapture the occupied peninsula from Russia. More than a decade after the illegal annexation by Vladimir Putin, Kiev has a plan to recapture Crimea, the Ukrainian general told the newspaper. This is “realistic” but “of course” also a “big military secret”. According to the report, the commander-in-chief is certain that the Ukrainian armed forces will “do everything” in the future to restore the internationally recognized borders of 1991. “We must win to free our citizens who are in the occupied territories and who are suffering,” Syrskyi said. (tpn)