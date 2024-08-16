Almost only young, inexperienced and poorly prepared soldiers defend the border between Russia and Ukraine. This is why Kiev’s armed forces broke through to Kursk and entered enemy territory, advancing for tens of kilometers. CNN’s analysis highlights the gaps in the Russian defense, with an extremely vulnerable and improvised apparatus. Manning the border were mostly conscripts: conscript soldiers, very young and often with minimal training.

In fact, conscripts suddenly forced to enter the war, despite Vladimir Putin’s proclamations at the beginning of the conflict in February 2022: “No conscripts will be deployed on the front lines,” said the Russian president. The turning point of August 2024 resoundingly denied this.

Russian Telegram channels flooded with messages from family members of young soldiers. “When the border was attacked by tanks at 3 a.m., there were only conscripts,” reads a message reportedly sent by the mother of a soldier. “They didn’t see a single contract soldier. They didn’t see a single one. My son called later and said ‘Mom, we are in shock,'” the woman, identified as Olga, wrote.

THE‘use of conscripts becomes a hot topic day by dayin parallel with the spread of videos from Ukrainian Telegram channels: footage is being released that supposedly documents the interrogation of conscripts captured by Kiev’s troops. “I fired two bullets in training,” says a young man. Every year, Russia conscripts about 200,000 young people for military service, with one call-up in the spring and one in the fall. In a measure passed last year, the age for conscription was raised from 27 to 30. After summary training, conscripts are supposed to be assigned to assignments on domestic territory and not related to front-line operations.

Since the beginning of the war, conscripts have been deployed on the border and suddenly found themselves drawn into the front line of defense. The Russian military apparatus in the Kursk region did not benefit from the presence of Chechen units. Kiev’s forces were able to advance for days and consolidate their positions, while Moscow began to redeploy units from other areas of the conflict and from Kaliningrad.