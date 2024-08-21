“Our operation in Kursk continues”. Ukraine does not stop, the attack on Russian territory continues: Ukrainian President Voloydmyr Zelensky does not slow down 16 days after the incursion of Kiev forces into the Russian region and claims “the maintenance of control over the designated areas”.

“We have understood the enemy’s steps and are strengthening ourselves,” Zelensky said in his evening address to the nation, in which he reported the latest reports from the Chief of the General Staff, Oleksandr Syrskyi. “It is very important that our partners fulfill their obligations on all aid packages and all agreements. This is crucial for our defense,” the president reiterated. Finally, speaking about the situation in Kursk, he said he was “grateful to our troops and all units that replenish the ‘exchange fund'”, a formula for capturing prisoners.

Ukraine Tries to Break Through a New Front

Meanwhile, Moscow has announced that Russian forces have Ukrainian military’s attempted incursion into Bryansk border region repelledGovernor Alexander Bogomaz reported on the Telegram channel, quoted by Ria Novosti: “During the battle, an attempt to break through was prevented.”

The Ukrainian offensive is said to have targeted the Klimovsky district as early as August 21. The action was reportedly countered by FSB units guarding the border and the Ukrainian units came under Russian fire. According to Bogomaz, the situation has been stabilized and the regional authorities have full control of the territory. There is no information from Ukrainian sources.

Borrell: “Lifting restrictions on Kiev would help”

The EU, for its part, has opened up to the removal of restrictions on the use of weapons for Kiev. The Ukrainian offensive in Kursk “is a serious blow to the narrative of Russian President Putin”, says the High Representative for European Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, in a post on X, in which he underlines that “the lifting of restrictions on the use of capabilities against Russian military personnel involved in the aggression against Ukraine, in accordance with international law, would have several important effects: it would strengthen Ukrainian self-defense”, with Russia ceasing to be “a haven for its attacks and shelling of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, it would save lives and reduce destruction in Ukraine and it would help promote peace efforts”.

Borrell then recalls that he reiterated to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who will be in Brussels next week, “full support for his fight against Russian aggression”. “I look forward to meeting him in Brussels and discussing with the EU Foreign and Defense Ministers next week, to move forward with our support for Ukraine”, he concludes.