Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a meeting on Wednesday (7) with the leaders of Defense and the FSB, which dealt with the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEKSEY BABUSHKIN/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russian air defense systems shot down 144 Ukrainian drones in several regions of the country on Monday night (9), with 20 of them reportedly reaching the outskirts of Moscow, where a woman died and three other people were injured as a result of the attack, local authorities reported on Tuesday (10).

“A 46-year-old woman died (the death of a 9-year-old child was previously reported, but this was not confirmed),” Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that three people were injured and had to be hospitalized.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the anti-aircraft system shot down 20 drones over the Moscow region last night, in an attack that caused the suspension of operations at three airports in the Russian capital.

Rosaviatsia, Russia’s federal civil aviation agency, ordered the suspension, which was implemented shortly after midnight, forcing 48 flights to be redirected to other airports.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry report, published on Telegram, half of the drones shot down in the last few hours, 72, were intercepted over the Briansk region, on the border with Ukraine.

Russian air defenses also destroyed 52 Ukrainian drones in seven other regions of the country.