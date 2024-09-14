Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

Ukrainian forces are said to have destroyed another bridge in the Kursk region.

Kursk – The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported an attack on a pontoon bridge over the Seim River in Russia’s Kursk region. According to the Ukrainian military, the bridge, which consists of floating components, was damaged by the use of an artillery rocket system (HIMARS). Video released Thursday allegedly shows the moment when cluster munitions from a HIMARS missile hit the makeshift bridge. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

In addition, heavy fighting broke out in the Kursk region after Ukraine moved troops and armored vehicles on August 6. Ukrainian forces were able to quickly take control of parts of Russian territory, while Russia mobilized additional resources from other front-line areas.

This screenshot shows the destruction of a pontoon bridge in the Kursk region. (Archive image) © Screenshot via X @markito0171

Ukraine war: Selenskyj’s troops attack Russia’s pontoon bridges

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian forces attacked several Russian pontoon bridges across the Seim River in August. These bridges served as important supply routes for Russia during the Ukrainian advance on Kursk.

On Telegram, the Ukrainian Armed Forces for Unmanned Systems reported another successful use of the HIMARS. According to them, a large number of enemy soldiers who had gathered in preparation for attacks on Ukrainian positions were eliminated. The equipment enables the Ukrainians to act effectively not only on the front lines, but also deep in the rear of the Russian troops.

Kursk offensive continues – Putin wants to push back Ukraine by early October

According to reports, Ukraine has so far taken control of about 1,294 square kilometers of Russian territory and 100 settlements. This information cannot be independently verified. The Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his forces to push Ukrainian troops out of Kursk by October 1.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

The ISW reported that Russia may send additional parts of the 106th Airborne Division to the region and may mobilize other combat-experienced units. (jala)