Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

An ATACMS artillery unit in 2017 (archive photo). © picture alliance/dpa/yonhap | –

Ukraine may have struck the heart of Russia’s air defenses: According to reports, Kiev’s troops have fired on Putin’s latest air defense system in Crimea.

Sevastopol – In the war in Ukraine, Kiev’s troops are said to have succeeded in hitting a new Russian S-500 air defense system, as several pro-Ukrainian sources reported on Friday (June 28). The information could not be independently verified. The cost of this loss to Russia is estimated to be around 600 million US dollars (about 560 million euros).

Prometheus deprived of power? Reports of Ukrainian ATACMS hit on S-500 air defense system

The S-500 system is a modern air defence system from the largest Russian defence company Almaz-Antey. The S-500 is also known in the Russian military under the code name Prometei, or Prometheus, and is the latest Russian missile defence system. April this year The then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had announced that the system would be delivered to Russian troops in 2024. Last Friday, according to the Ukrainian newspaper KyivPost then the reports that an S-500 system from Ukraine had been hit by ATACMS missiles. These were said to have been filled with cluster munitions.

Among others, Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsapilenko relied on Telegram a corresponding report, as did Petro Andrjuschtschenko, the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol. Both stated that the reports had to be confirmed first. “We are waiting for images from the satellite,” wrote Andryushchenko. “Because certain parts of the S-500 and S-400 are similar. But even if it’s S-400, it’s also great!”

Crimea under fire: Ukraine recently decimated Russian air defenses on the peninsula

The exact location and time of the alleged destruction of the S-500 system were not initially known. The Ukrainian medium UNN reported on Friday of a fire at a suspected Russian air defense position in Dzhankoy on the peninsula occupied by Russia in violation of international law Crimea. This on Satellite imagery-based report The media linked this to speculation about the destruction of Russia’s newest air defense system. According to the Ukrainian secret service According to US media reports in mid-June, Russia had deployed such an S-500 system to Crimea.

The system is said to have been moved against the backdrop of the expected delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, as the S-500 system is supposed to be able to intercept aircraft in addition to ballistic missiles. According to its own statements, Ukraine has managed to launch numerous strikes against Russian air defenses in Crimea since May. In total, around 15 air defense systems were destroyed, the military leadership in Kiev said in mid-June. Several launch pads or guidance systems of various S-300, S-350 or S-400 systems are said to have been hit. The information could not be independently verified. (bme)