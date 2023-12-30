Ukraine's representative to the UN Dvornik: the number of deaths will increase

The representative of Ukraine to the UN, Sergei Dvornik, at a Security Council meeting dedicated to the shelling of Belgorod, said that the number of deaths and suffering will increase. His words lead RIA News.

The janitor in his speech did not touch upon the shelling of the Russian city, saying that the number of deaths and suffering in the conflict with Russia will only grow.

At the same meeting, Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya called the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on Belgorod an act of terrorism. In his opinion, Kyiv, in impotent anger, is trying to kill as many Russian people as possible.

According to the latest data, 21 people became victims of the shelling of Belgorod – 18 adults and three children.

Several criminal cases have been initiated, including under the article “Terrorist attack”.