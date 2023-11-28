Ukraine | At least ten dead in the blizzard

At least ten people have died and more than 20 have been injured, especially in the snow poison that hit the southern part of Ukraine.

to Ukraine at least ten people have died in the blizzard that hit, reports news agency AFP. In addition, at least 23 people are said to have been injured in the storm.

According to a social media update by the country’s Ministry of the Interior, there are also children among the injured.

According to the news agency Reuters, three people have died in the storm in Moldova as well.

Particularly a bad snowstorm has hit the southern parts of Ukraine, the Odessa region and the Moldovan border. Ukrainian magazine of The Kyiv Independent according to the report, there are also victims in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions and in Kyiv. The Russian occupation administration of Crimea says one person died on the peninsula due to weather conditions.

The storm and its consequences further burden Ukraine’s emergency services and energy grid. The country’s Ministry of the Interior says that it has assisted almost 2,500 people in the Odessa region.