Dhe Ukrainian capital Kiev is repeatedly the target of nightly Russian bombardments. “A massive attack,” said Mayor Vitali Klitschko via the Telegram news channel. “Do not leave the shelters.” According to official information, at least one person died in a high-rise building fire due to falling debris from a destroyed Russian missile. Another person is in the hospital and two others are injured, Klitschko said. The Kiev military administration said that the two upper floors of the apartment building were destroyed and that people could still be buried under the rubble. A photo published by the military administration on Telegram showed flames erupting from the top floor of a multi-storey apartment building.

The military administration said more than 20 drones were intercepted by Ukraine’s air defense systems over Kiev overnight. The head of the military administration, Serhij Popko, spoke of a “massive attack” that took place in several waves. Russia has only used Iranian Shahed drones, Popko wrote on Telegram. According to the authorities, several districts of the city were affected, including the historic districts of Podil and Pecherskyj. Kiev is by far the largest city in Ukraine, with around three million people living in it.

Russia repeatedly attacked Kiev with a combination of drones and missiles in May. It is the 17th Russian airstrike on the capital this month.