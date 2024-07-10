Ukraine | At least for the time being, no patients from the Kyiv Children’s Hospital have been offered to Husi

Ukraine|If patients are offered from the Ukrainian children’s hospital, the acceptance is decided on a case-by-case basis, says Hus’ chief administrative physician.

Hus is involved in the discussion about the possible reception of Ukrainian pediatric patients. For now However, Husiin is not the chief administrative physician Teppo Heikkilän according to data offered patients Monday’s children’s hospital as a result.

On Monday, Russia attacked Ukraine violently. One of the missiles hit the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, which is the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine. There were hundreds of patients in the hospital at the time of the attack.

Ukrainian patients are transferred for treatment all over Europe with the help of an international network. Finland is also part of that network through the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. In addition, children’s hospitals have a separate network, which the Uusi children’s hospital is a part of.

“If we are offered patients from there, we will evaluate it according to the situation,” Husin Heikkilä told HS on Wednesday afternoon.

If Patients would be offered from the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital, according to Heikkilä, the decision to accept would depend, among other things, on the current treatment resources and the patient’s condition.

“Usually, in such situations, we always look at the patient’s condition. A long-distance transfer is a heavy burden for the patient.”

Transferring a patient from Ukraine to Finland usually requires an air transfer, Heikkilä reminds. He does not want to comment further on what kind of patients Hus could receive from Ohmatdyt Hospital.

For the time being, Hus has not made any special arrangements for receiving patients, except for the conversation connection.

Some Ukrainian patients have been treated in Hus during the Ukrainian war.

Social- and the medical advisor of the Ministry of Health Lasse Ilkka said on Wednesday To Ylethat if an evacuation request comes from the EU emergency aid coordination center, which coordinates patient evacuations, Finland will respond to it.

Swedish public broadcasting company SVT said on Wednesday that Sweden’s Astrid Lindgren Children’s Hospital is ready to receive patients from Ohmatdyt Hospital.

Ukrainian the Minister of the Interior Ihor Klymenko according to the children’s hospital attack, two people died and 32 were wounded. Eight of the wounded were children who were patients at the hospital.

On Monday, it was reported that both those killed in the attack were adults. One of them was a doctor.

Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko according to the hospital, there were 627 patients at the time of the attack. 94 were evacuated to other hospitals and treatment units in Kyiv. On Tuesday, 68 patients were still being treated at Ohmadyt Hospital.