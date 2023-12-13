The second Russian missile attack on kyiv this week left at least 53 people injured and damaged homes and a children's hospital, Ukrainian authorities reported on December 13, as President Volodymyr Zelensky called for more help for his country.

kyiv woke up to explosions and air raid sirens. A Russian missile attack hit the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Wednesday, December 13, injuring dozens of people, according to authorities.

Windows of apartment blocks were blown away and residents took to the streets to assess the damage. The remains of the missiles opened a large crater in the ground and destroyed parked cars.

Ukrainian air defense systems shot down all 10 ballistic missiles aimed at the capital around 3:00 am, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on the Telegram application.

“Just yesterday, President (Joe) Biden and I agreed to work to increase the number of air defense systems in Ukraine. The terrorist state showed how important this decision is,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram, referring to Russia.

Falling debris caused injuries and destruction in four districts of kyiv located on the banks of the Dnipro River, which runs through the capital, according to authorities. 35 buildings were damaged, according to the city's military administration.

The Ukrainian national police reported that 53 people, including six children, had been injured in the attack. 18 people have been hospitalized, they added in a message on social networks.

Last night explosions were heard in kyiv around 3 in the morning and a few seconds later the alarms sounded. This is what usually happens when attacks are with ballistic missiles. This is one of the buildings affected.



“There was no air raid siren. Around 4:00 am I heard an explosion. We fled into the hallway, (the blast wave) threw me against the doors,” Olena Ustinova, 45, a local administration employee, told Reuters.

“I regained consciousness and started shaking the doors, but they were locked. I screamed for help from my balcony and emergency workers came to help me.”

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine identified the projectiles as Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as S-400; extremely fast missiles intended for anti-aircraft defense, but which have also been used to hit ground targets.

Ukraine focuses on its air defense

Zelensky, visiting Norway on Wednesday, declared that his top priority was to strengthen air defenses.

His chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, praised Western-supplied air defense systems and their operators after Ukraine shot down all 10 it had. “The effectiveness of Western weapons in the hands of Ukrainian soldiers cannot be doubted,” Yermak declared.

Norway is one of the global leaders in supporting Ukraine. Your decisions and actions are not only timely and significant; they also set a good example for others and show leadership. I met with Norwegian Prime Minister @JonasGahrStore today to discuss key priorities and…



The Air Force said it also shot down 10 attack drones launched by Russia over the Odessa region of southern Ukraine.

Windows and entrances to a children's hospital in kyiv's Dniprovskyi district were shattered by debris, but according to early assessments, there were no casualties, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“These (ballistic) missiles fly at a speed of up to 8,000 kilometers per hour,” Klitschko told Reuters while visiting a site near one of the damaged buildings.

The head of kyiv's military administration, Serhiy Popko, added that 17 people, including seven children, were evacuated from a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district after debris hit a nearby building and cars, causing a fire.

The attack followed a salvo of ballistic missiles that targeted kyiv on Monday, wounding four people.

Russia did not comment on Wednesday's attack, which also caused damage to buildings in the Desnyanskyi, Darnitskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Both Moscow and kyiv deny attacking civilians in the nearly 22-month war that Russia launched against its neighbor in February 2022.