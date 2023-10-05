At least 51 people, including a child, died in a Russian bombing while attending a wake in a small town in the Kharkiv region, in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities announced this Thursday.

The Ukrainian Minister of the Interior, Igor Klymenko, stated that The victims had gathered to attend a ceremony honoring a deceased neighbor, in Groza, a town of 330 inhabitants in the Kharkiv region.

According to him, about 60 people had attended the event and among the dead was a six-year-old child.

President Volodimir Zelensky, currently in Spain for a meeting of European leaders, first announced a death toll of 48 in this town located near the city of Kupiansk, close to the front lineand denounced “a manifestly brutal Russian crime.”

Subsequently, the Ministry of the Interior raised the toll to 51 deaths.

The UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, declared herself “horrified” by the bombing.

Terrorist state Russia hit a grocery store and a cafe in the Kupiansk region in the Kharkiv oblast killing 49 people, including a kid. 49 innocent Ukrainian lives were claimed by the russian bastards. Over again. Damn, for how long Russians will be let killing us? pic.twitter.com/CeDiWC6Yus — Olena Halushka (@OlenaHalushka) October 5, 2023

“The images coming from this town, home to just over 300 people, are absolutely horrific,” Brown wrote in a statement.

In images taken by the Ukrainian police You can see an area full of rubble and several rescuers transporting bodies.

Zelensky posted an image of a woman kneeling next to what appears to be a corpse, with several bodies around her.

The bombing destroyed a shop and a cafeteria at a time when around sixty people were there who were going to attend a funeral ceremony, detailed the Ukrainian Minister of the Interior, Igor Klymenko, on national television.

First footage from the scene of the Russian attack that killed 49 civilians and wounded seven in Kharkiv Oblast.

📹Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast pic.twitter.com/Rk59AMONRl — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 5, 2023

“There were residents in the store, and the residents in the cafeteria were gathered for a remembrance ceremony for a deceased villager,” the minister said, adding that the village had 330 inhabitants.

The balance could rise as “Between five to seven people could be under the rubble,” he added.



Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said the bombing is proof that Ukraine needs more air defenses “to protect itself from terror.” “We are discussing this with our partners,” he said.

Russian forces captured extensive territory in the Kharkiv region in the first days of their invasion, which began in February 2022.

Ukrainian forces have since recaptured much of the border territory during a lightning offensive launched late last year, but the regional capital, which is also called Kharkiv, remains the target of frequent shelling.

AFP

