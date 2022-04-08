According to a balance of the agency AFPat least 50 civilians were killed this Friday when a missile hit the station in the city of Kramatorskin eastern Ukraine, an area from which thousands of civilians are fleeing for fear of an imminent Russian offensive.

“Fifty dead, including five children. This is the current death toll from the shelling carried out by the Russian occupation troops in Kramatorsk”Governor of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

This attack, in which 100 people were also injured, is one of the bloodiest in the six weeks of war and it comes at a time of international outrage at the atrocities that are beginning to be uncovered in Ukraine.

Attack on train station in Ukraine. Photo: Twitter @Pavlo_Kyrylenko

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky called it an act of “unrestrained evil” on the part of Russia.

But in Moscow, the Defense Ministry denied being the author of the attack and denounced a “provocation” from kyiv.

“The objective of this attack orchestrated by the kyiv regime against the Kramatorsk railway station was to prevent the civilian population from leaving the city so that it could be used as a human shield,” the Russian Defense Ministry said, stressing that the missile was launched from the Ukrainian city of Dobropillya, about 45 kilometers from Kramatorsk.

According to Oleksander Kamyshin, head of the Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, it was “a deliberate attack”.

In front of the Kramatorsk station were several charred cars and the twisted remains of the missile on which the inscription “for our children” could be read in white Russian letters.

The phrase, which sounds like revenge, is sometimes used by pro-Russian separatists to refer to their sons killed in the Donbas war, which began in 2014.

The station was littered with abandoned suitcases, broken glass, debris and desolation. The interior of the station, from which thousands of people have been evacuated for days, was covered in blood, often trampled and spread out into the street, due to the movement of bodies.

“I’m looking for my husband, he was here but I can’t find him,” said a woman without daring to approach the bodies of the victims, lined up outside the station.

Kramatorsk is the capital of Donbas which is still under Ukrainian control. Hours before the attack, an AFP reporter visiting the station saw hundreds of people waiting in line to leave the region for safer parts of the country.

Victims of the train station bombing in the eastern city of Kramatorsk. Burnt out vehicles after a rocket attack on the train station.

‘escape from hell’

Missiles against the Kramatorsk station.

For days, Russian forces have been concentrating their operations in eastern and southern Ukraine, in a desire to create a corridor between Crimea, occupied and annexed in 2014 by Moscow, and the pro-Russian separatist regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, in the Ukrainian Donbas.

This forces thousands of civilians to flee to the west and north, although in many cases the evacuations are disturbed by the bombing.

“It’s no secret, the battle for Donbas will be decisive. What we have already experienced, all this horror, can be multiplied,” Lugansk Governor Sergii Gaidai said.

It’s no secret, the battle for Donbas will be decisive. What we have already experienced, all this horror, can be multiplied

Analysts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to take control of Donbas before the military parade on May 9, which commemorates the end of World War II, a very important and symbolic date in Russia.

In Donetsk, regional military official Pavlo Kyrylenko said three trains had been temporarily blocked by a Russian airstrike on a station.

“Every day is worse and worse. We are being rained (bombs) from all sides. I can’t take it anymore,” said Denis, a gaunt, pale-faced man who looked much older than his 40s in Severodonetsk, another city in eastern Ukraine. . “I want to escape this hell,” he added, as he waited his turn to flee by bus.

‘More hideous than Bucha’

At the same time, new reports of atrocities emerge in areas hitherto occupied by the Russians near kyivdays after the discovery of dozens of civilian bodies in the city of Bucha, at the gates of the capital, some images that have generated worldwide revulsion.

“They have started searching the ruins of the city of Borodianka,” northwest of kyiv, Zelensky was quoted as saying on Thursday night. “It is much more horrible than in Bucha, there are even more victims of the Russian occupiers,” he denounced.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, indicated that so far 26 bodies had been discovered in the rubble of two buildings and warned that it is “the most destroyed city in the region.”

“Only the civilian population was targeted: there is no military base here,” Venediktova wrote on Facebook.

Complaints also emerged from other areas, such as Chernigov, where according to its mayor 700 people died, including civilians and soldiers.or Obukhovychi, northwest of kyiv, whose inhabitants assured AFP that the Russians used them as human shields.

In the besieged Mariúpol (southeast), even the pro-Russian official proclaimed as the new “mayor” has recognized the death of 5,000 civilians in the port city.

Moscow has denied attacking civilians in areas under its control.l, but mounting evidence of his alleged atrocities has seen Russia suspended from the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday.

I strongly condemn this morning’s indiscriminate attack against a train station in #Kramatorsk by Russia, which killed dozens of people and left many more wounded. This is yet another attempt to close escape routes for those fleeing this unjustified war and cause human suffering — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) April 8, 2022

More sanctions

They also caused the European Union (EU) to decide an embargo on imports of Russian coal and prohibit the entry of Russian ships to its ports. The bloc also backed Thursday a proposal to increase arms supplies to Ukraine by 500 million euros ($543 million).

In a show of support for that country, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, will meet with Zelensky on Friday in kyiv.

Before this appointment, Borrell condemned “firmly” this Friday the attack on the Kramatorsk train station.

“This is a new attempt to close the evacuation routes for those who flee this unjustified war and cause human suffering,” the official denounced on Twitter.

For its part, the G7, which brings together industrialized nations, also agreed to ban new investments in key sectors and restrictions on exports, in addition to the Russian coal veto.

And this Friday, the United Kingdom announced sanctions on the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a desire to attack the “lavish lifestyle of the circle close to the Kremlin.”

The repercussions of the conflict are felt throughout the world. This Friday, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) announced that world food prices reached “an unprecedented level” in March due to the war in Ukraine, which seriously affects trade in cereals and oils. vegetables.

