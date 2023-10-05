The Ukrainian authorities reported this Thursday that At least 49 people died in a Russian bombing that hit a grocery store in a village in the Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine.

President Volodimir Zelensky initially reported a death toll of 48 in that town located near the city of Kupiansk, close to the front line that separates the Ukrainian forces from the Russian ones, and denounced a “completely deliberate terrorist attack.”

Terrorist state Russia hit a grocery store and a cafe in the Kupiansk region in the Kharkiv oblast killing 49 people, including a kid. 49 innocent Ukrainian lives were claimed by the russian bastards. Over again. Damn, for how long Russians will be let killing us? pic.twitter.com/CeDiWC6Yus — Olena Halushka (@OlenaHalushka) October 5, 2023

Shortly after, the regional governor, Oleg Synegubov, reported 49 deaths and six people injured.

The attack took place around 1:15 p.m. and hit a grocery store and a cafe in the town of Groza, about 30 km west of Kupiansk, Synegubov said on Telegram.

Before the war, about 500 people lived in Groza.

First footage from the scene of the Russian attack that killed 49 civilians and wounded seven in Kharkiv Oblast.

📹Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast pic.twitter.com/Rk59AMONRl — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 5, 2023

Among the dead was a six-year-old child, the governor added.

Zelensky published a photo of several people lying on the ground who showed no signs of life.

In the images published by Synegubov, you can see a pile of rubble and several rescuers.

