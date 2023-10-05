A Russian attack caused the death of at least 49 people on Thursday, October 5, including a six-year-old child, when they were gathered between a cafe and a store to attend a memorial mass in a town in northeastern Ukraine, reported the Ukrainian Minister of the Interior. President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the incident from Granada, Spain, where he is participating in the European summit.

A cafe and a store were hit early in the afternoon on October 5 in the town of Hroza, in the Kharkiv region, reported regional governor Oleh Synehubov, who added that several civilians were there at the time of the attack.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said residents of the small town of about 330 people had been holding a memorial service in the cafeteria that was hit.

“From every family, from every home, there were people present at this commemoration. It is a terrible tragedy,” Klymenko told Ukrainian television.

So far, authorities have confirmed the death of 49 people while seven are hospitalized after the attack, which It could be the most devastating attack carried out by Russia in a residential area in several weeks.

Authorities released images of rescuers climbing through the smoldering rubble. Some photos showed bodies lying next to slabs of concrete and twisted metal and others showed rescuers carrying away covered corpses.

Rescuers work at the site of a Russian military attack in the village of Groza, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this image released on October 5, 2023. © via Reuters

Klymenko said it was unclear whether Russian forces, who invaded Ukraine 19 months ago, had bombed the town or fired a missile.

The leader stated that the attack was clearly highly targeted and that the Ukrainian security services had launched an investigation into it.

Zelensky: “A totally deliberate act of terrorism”

President Volodymyr Zelensky, attending a summit with European leaders in Granada, Spain, called the attack “a clearly brutal crime by Russia, a missile attack on a food store, a completely deliberate act of terrorism,” he wrote. Zelensky on his Telegram account, where he published an image of the result of the attack.

“Now we are talking with European leaders, in particular, about strengthening our air defense, about strengthening our soldiers, about giving our country protection against terror,” Zelensky said in a message on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia has carried out frequent airstrikes since the start of its large-scale invasion in February 2022 and Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive in the south and east that it says is gradually progressing.

Moscow did not immediately comment on the events in Hroza. The Kremlin denies deliberately targeting civilians, many of whom have been killed in attacks that have hit residential areas, as well as energy, defense, ports, grain and other facilities.