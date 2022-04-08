VideoThe death toll from the rocket attack on a train station carrying several thousand refugees in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Friday morning has risen to 39, Governor Pavlo Kirilenko of the Donetsk region reported on social media. He said at least 87 people were injured and many are in critical condition.



Apr 8 2022

Kirilenko accuses the Russians of deliberately killing civilians. “They wanted to create panic and fear, they wanted to kill as many civilians as possible,” he said. The governor posted a photo online of bodies next to suitcases and other luggage and an image of emergency services trying to put out a fire. The photos have not been independently verified.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky accuses the Russian army of carrying out the rocket attack. Addressing the Finnish parliament on Friday, he said Ukrainian soldiers were not near the train station. Commenting on the attack, Zelensky described Russia on social media as "an evil" that has no borders. They cynically destroy the civilian population. This is an evil that knows no bounds. And if it is not punished, it will never stop," the president said.

The Russian foreign ministry denies that the country carried out a rocket attack on the train station. The ministry also mentions that the type of missile that would have been used in the attack is only used by the Ukrainian army. Eduard Basurin, one of the pro-Russian separatist leaders in Donetsk, blames Ukraine for the missile attack and speaks of a “provocation” on the Ukrainian side.

Left behind luggage of the victims with bloodstains in between on one of the platforms of the station in Kramatorsk in the Donbas region. © via REUTERS



4000 refugees

The mayor of Kramatorsk said on Ukrainian TV that about 4,000 people were waiting for evacuation trains when the station was shelled and that the city’s hospitals cannot handle all of the injured. Many have lost limbs, he says.

Kramatorsk is located in the Donetsk region, where there is heavy fighting. Part of the region is in the hands of pro-Russian separatists. Eduard Basourin, one of the pro-Russian separatist leaders, blames Ukraine for the missile attack and speaks of a "provocation" on the Ukrainian side.

According to the authorities of the self-declared People’s Republic of Donetsk (DPR), fragments of a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile that was shot down over the city ended up at the train station. Kramatorska was evacuated yesterday, it is said.

Sharply condemned

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell strongly condemns ‘Russia’s indiscriminate attack’ on refugee train station. “This is yet another attempt to close escape routes for those fleeing this unjustified war and causing human suffering,” he wrote on Twitter.

Borrell left Poland early Friday morning by train for Kiev with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They speak in the Ukrainian capital with President Volodimir Zelensky.





