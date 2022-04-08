Ukraine: At Least 30 Killed in Missile Attack on Train Station

More than 30 people were killed this Friday in a missile attack on the Kramatorsk railway station, city ​​in eastern Ukraine from which thousands of people are being evacuated to other safer regions of the country.

The fact was confirmed by Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Donetsk, and by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, who reported that there are more than 100 wounded in the area.

The Ukrainian railway company was in charge of confirming that two missiles fell on the station this Friday in a new attack by the Russian side.

According to Kyrylenko, “thousands of people were at the station during the missile attack, as residents of the Donetsk region are being evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine.”

At least twenty dead after the bombing of one of the train stations used in eastern Ukraine for the evacuation of civilians, in the city of Kramatorsk pic.twitter.com/wVNCZL7fum — Sandro Pozzi (@sandro_pozzi) April 8, 2022

*With information from AFP