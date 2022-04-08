Friday, April 8, 2022
Ukraine: At Least 30 Killed in Missile Attack on Train Station

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2022
in World
Attack on train station in Ukraine

Attack on train station in Ukraine.

Photo:

Twitter @Pavlo_Kyrylenko

Attack on train station in Ukraine.

The attack was against the train station in Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine.

More than 30 people were killed this Friday in a missile attack on the Kramatorsk railway station, city ​​in eastern Ukraine from which thousands of people are being evacuated to other safer regions of the country.

The fact was confirmed by Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Donetsk, and by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, who reported that there are more than 100 wounded in the area.

The Ukrainian railway company was in charge of confirming that two missiles fell on the station this Friday in a new attack by the Russian side.

According to Kyrylenko, “thousands of people were at the station during the missile attack, as residents of the Donetsk region are being evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine.”

*With information from AFP

See also  Johnson: "We will maintain the sanctions until there is not a Russian soldier left in Ukraine"
