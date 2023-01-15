The death toll from the Russian attack against an apartment building in Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine, has risen to at least 20 dead. A 15-year-old girl was also among the victims. This was reported by the governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Valentyn Reznichenko, in a Telegram post. At least 73 people were injured, including 14 children. According to Reznichenko, more than 40 people are being treated in local hospitals. Digging continues in the rubble in search of survivors, it is feared that at least 40 people are still trapped.

The raid completely destroyed about 72 apartments, while another 230 were damaged, Reznichenko said. The building was hit during Russia’s 10th large-scale missile attack on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Energy facilities in six Ukrainian oblasts were affected in the attack, causing power outages, according to the Energy Ministry.

Russia hit the Dnipro skyscraper with a Kh-22 missile, reports the Ukrainian air defense. Ukraine’s military says the country currently has “no firepower capable of bringing down this type of missile”.