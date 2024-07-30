Ukraine | Association: The fourth Finnish volunteer fighter has died in Ukraine

Ukraine|A Finnish volunteer fighter died in July, says Sodan kokeneet ry.

Fourth a Finnish volunteer fighter has died in mid-July north of Donetsk, says Sodan kokeneet ry in its announcement on Tuesday.

Be the first to report on it Evening News.

Executive director of the association Juha Kreus tells HS that the organization’s death has been confirmed by Ukrainian and Finnish authorities and relatives.

“We deeply share the grief of the relatives and hope that everyone respects the privacy of their loved ones,” the announcement reads.

Information according to which three Finns have previously died in Ukraine.

In June 2023, a Finnish man under the age of 30 died in eastern Ukraine. He worked as a volunteer fighter and participated in the activities of the Nordic military medical team.

In February, a 21-year-old Finnish man died in Ukraine in an airplane attack Near Bahmut.