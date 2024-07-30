Tuesday, July 30, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ukraine | Association: The fourth Finnish volunteer fighter has died in Ukraine

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ukraine | Association: The fourth Finnish volunteer fighter has died in Ukraine
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A Finnish volunteer fighter died in July, says Sodan kokeneet ry.

Fourth a Finnish volunteer fighter has died in mid-July north of Donetsk, says Sodan kokeneet ry in its announcement on Tuesday.

Be the first to report on it Evening News.

Executive director of the association Juha Kreus tells HS that the organization’s death has been confirmed by Ukrainian and Finnish authorities and relatives.

“We deeply share the grief of the relatives and hope that everyone respects the privacy of their loved ones,” the announcement reads.

Information according to which three Finns have previously died in Ukraine.

In June 2023, a Finnish man under the age of 30 died in eastern Ukraine. He worked as a volunteer fighter and participated in the activities of the Nordic military medical team.

In February, a 21-year-old Finnish man died in Ukraine in an airplane attack Near Bahmut.

#Ukraine #Association #fourth #Finnish #volunteer #fighter #died #Ukraine

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Moroccan embassy’s celebration on Throne Day

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Moroccan embassy's celebration on Throne Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]