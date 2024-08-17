Ukraine | Association: Central politician Ville Mykkänen fell in the battles

Ukraine|It is known that this is the fifth Finnish fighter who died in Ukraine.

Finnish volunteer fighter Ville Mykkänen26, has crashed in Ukraine, report Association of war veterans.

According to the association, Mykkänen died in the fighting at the beginning of August in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine.

He reportedly became the fifth Finnish fighter to fall in Ukraine.

Mute was also a centrist politician from Pyhäjärvi in ​​North Ostrobothnia. He had served, among other things, as chairman of the Central Youth of North Ostrobothnia.

Mykkänen had left for Ukraine in late autumn 2023. He used the fighting name “Flurry”.

“Already at a young age, he wanted to influence important issues and increase justice in the world,” the relatives write in the press release of the Sodan kokeneet association.

“The war of aggression started by Russia had caused Mykkänen’s attention to focus on the real fight for peace and freedom.”

Relatives call Mykkäs deeply patriotic and say that he respected the feats of past generations.

“Falling in merciless battles on the front lines is a testament to the values ​​he cherished until the last moment. For courage, bravery and justice.”