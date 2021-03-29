The threat of war with Russia exists, but this will not happen in the near future. So the situation between the countries was assessed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Ruslan Khomchak in an interview with the “Gordon” publication.

According to him, the General Staff of Ukraine does not record any actions of Russia in preparation for an open confrontation. “For this, there must be appropriate factors, appropriate actions must take place on the part of the Russian Federation (…) in the territory temporarily controlled by our government,” he said, adding that currently there are no such factors.

Khomchak noted that the heating up of the situation in Donbass occurs periodically. So, since the announcement of the ceasefire on July 27, 2020, up to 50 attacks per month have been recorded in eastern Ukraine, according to information as of August-September last year. At the same time, Kiev, according to him, fulfills all these agreements.

On March 26, it was reported that four servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed under mortar fire in the combat zone in Donbass. The shelling took place near the village of Shuma in the Donetsk region. Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held emergency consultations with representatives of the Normandy Four countries due to the aggravation of the situation in the region.