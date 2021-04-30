Oleksiy Arestovich, Information Policy Advisor to the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), assessed the chances for an “Easter truce” in Donbass. This was reported by RBC-Ukraine.

“There are practically no chances. The Russian side tried to legitimize the so-called LPR / DPR once again, instead of establishing an effective regime of complete ceasefire, following its favorite tactic of time pressure, ”Arestovich said.

According to him, Kiev’s position is that people should stop dying. “This is the main and first condition spelled out in all agreements since 2014,” the adviser said.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the TCG would consider the introduction of an “Easter truce” from the beginning of May.

Boris Gryzlov, the plenipotentiary of Russia in the group, said that Kiev had rejected the mechanisms proposed by Moscow to prevent violations of the ceasefire regime. Instead of discussing substantive issues, Kiev’s efforts were aimed at building convoluted legal structures, he explained.