Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov assessed the condition of Leonid Kravchuk, chairman of the Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbass, to normalize relations between Moscow and Kiev. He told about this in an interview with the radio “Moscow speaking”.

Azarov, commenting on Kravchuk’s words about the need to resolve the conflict in Donbass in favor of Kiev to restore relations between the two countries, called such statements “fantasies.” He stressed that, apparently, the former president of Ukraine lives in a different reality.

According to the ex-prime minister, the basis for the settlement of the conflict is known – it is an agreement sanctioned by the UN Security Council, and Kiev is required to implement this agreement. On some kind of Kiev conditions, this conflict will not be resolved, Azarov summed up.

Earlier, Kravchuk said that relations between Russia and Ukraine can be restored if the conflict in Donbass is resolved in favor of Kiev. In his opinion, if Ukraine becomes a NATO member, it will change the balance of power. “Russia will be forced to leave the Donbass without forceful methods, we are categorically against forceful methods, and give Ukraine the opportunity to be an independent, independent state. Then it will be possible to establish bilateral relations, ”he added, noting that it is a matter of time.

At the end of March, there was another aggravation of the situation in Donbass. Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics announced an increase in shelling, reconnaissance activities and the movement of military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line. The Ukrainian authorities accused Moscow of building up its military presence on the border between the countries. In response, the Kremlin said that the Russian army was moving through its territory in the directions in which it considers it necessary, and called on Kiev to stop provocations.