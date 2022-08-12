Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Makarova: Kyiv asks Washington for ammunition for HIMARS

Ukraine turned to the United States with a request to ensure the supply of ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), as well as to provide Kyiv with drones and howitzers different from the M777 already transferred to the country. About Kyiv’s request in an interview with Bloomberg told Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova.

Commenting on the current situation, the ex-head of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine pointed out that the supply of MLRS HIMARS was crucial for the hostilities. According to her, Kyiv needs more long-range weapons. “Not because we need to shell the territory of Russia, but simply because we need to reach any point on our territory,” the ambassador assured, noting that the Pentagon is aware of “what and why” Ukraine needs.

Markarova added that Kyiv also expects to receive more drones – we are talking not only about the Turkish Bayraktar UAVs, but also about the American Switchblade, Puma and Phoenix Ghost. At the same time, the ambassador noted that there are other forces and means, and at the moment “there is not a single means to which Ukraine would say no.”

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine received from the UK MLRS M270 MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System). This system uses ammunition similar to rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

In early August, Deputy Pentagon Chief Colin Kahl said that according to the United States, Ukraine has already received enough Western MLRS of the HIMARS type. According to him, Washington sees a priority task to ensure an uninterrupted supply of ammunition.