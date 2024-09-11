The heads of diplomacy of United States and United Kingdom They promised on Wednesday in kyiv to deal quickly Ukraine’s claims to be able to use western missiles in its military operations in Russia.

According to the criteria of

The visit of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkenand the Secretary of the Foreign Office, David Lammycomes at a delicate moment for Ukraine, which is facing pressure from Russian troops in the east despite the surprise offensive it launched in early August on Russian territory.

Ukraine insists on being allowed to attack with long-range missiles provided by Western powersmore distant targets in Russia, accused of having received ballistic missiles from Iran.

“We are working urgently to continue to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself effectively,” Blinken said at a news conference, adding that the matter would be discussed on Friday by US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Keir Starmer.

“We have adjusted and adapted to the evolving needs, to the evolving battlefield, and I have no doubt that we will continue to do so as the situation evolves,” he said.

“Our support will not weaken, our unity will not break,” said Blinken, who said he saw his visit as a sign of commitment to Ukraine’s “victory” in the war that began in February 2022 when Russian troops invaded the former Soviet republic.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sibiga called for “lifting all restrictions on the use of American and British weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia.”

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskysaid shortly before that there is a plan to militarily defeat Russia and that this “depends mainly on the support of the United States.”

Blinken also announced on Wednesday a new aid from $717 million for the Ukrainian energy sectordevastated by Russian bombing, the supply of drinking water and demining.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. Aerial image of the Russian army bombing Ukrainian troops in Kursk. Photo:AFP/Press Service of the President of Ukraine/ Pavel BEDNYAKOV / SPUTNIK Share

“Hundreds” of anti-aircraft missiles

The new British Labour government will send “hundreds of additional air defence missiles, tens of thousands of additional artillery rounds and more armoured vehicles” to Ukraine this year, Lammy announced.

The Chancellor also reiterated his government’s commitment to deliver £600m of financial support [782 millones de dólares] to kyiv.

Ukraine welcomed the announcement of a peace agreement on Tuesday International Monetary Fund (IMF) which opens the door to a new tranche of aid of 1.1 billion dollars.

kyiv’s Western allies have so far refused to allow kyiv to use its weapons to strike deep into Russian territory, fearing an escalation that could lead to direct conflict with Moscow.

The US Department of Defense also believes that this authorization would not in any way be “decisive” in changing the course of the war.

Biden, who is seeking to avoid a direct conflict between his country and Russia, the world’s two main nuclear powers, nevertheless admitted that the United States is “thinking” about the possibility of acceding to Ukraine’s demands.

In Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that his country would give an “appropriate” response if that happens.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine on September 2, 2024. Photo:EFE/EPA/DANYLO ANTONIUK Share

Iranian missiles

Ukraine on Wednesday also urged its western neighbors, NATO members, to shoot down Russian drones and missiles flying over the west of the former Soviet republic.

“The Russians (…) are increasingly striking facilities near the border” of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sibiga.

Lithuania, a major supporter of Ukraine, has said NATO aircraft deployed in the Baltic states should shoot down Russian drones in the bloc’s airspace, following several incidents involving Moscow aircraft.

The debate over restrictions on the use of weapons comes after Washington this week accused Iran of supplying short-range missiles to Russia.a, which could use them to bomb Ukrainian territory in the coming weeks.

According to British media, Biden, who will meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday in the United States, may lift Washington’s veto on Ukraine using long-range Storm Shadow missiles on Russian territory.

One of Ukraine’s main demands is to ease restrictions on the use of the American ATACMS tactical missile systems, which can hit targets located 300 kilometers away.

The United States remains by far the largest supplier of military equipment to Ukraine.