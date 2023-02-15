Video: AP-LaPresse / Atlas Agency – On the NATO agenda it was time to talk about how, when and how many Leopards are going to be deployed in Ukraine. But with this gimmicky and studied gesture, the Ukrainian Defense Minister has deployed the new petition hogging all the spotlights: a green scarf with a fighter drawn on it, to launch the debate on combat aircraft over NATO headquarters. However, the allies have managed to fly over the thorny debate. There is nothing to announce about the fighters, assures the US Secretary of Defense. The fighters are not the most urgent issue for the alliance’s secretary general either. The immediate thing is the shortage of ammunition: Ukraine is firing some 7,000 artillery shells a day and the allied industry must increase its production capacity, Stoltenberg has requested. Also the training of the Ukrainian soldiers who will operate the Leopards. A first group will train in Spain this week. The allies will support Ukraine in the face of the impending Russian spring offensive. But the fighters, for now, fly far.









comment









report a bug



