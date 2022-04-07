At the NATO meeting on April 7, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the alliance for heavy weapons and from kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that the latest Western sanctions against the Kremlin are insufficient. The calls come as Russian troops are regrouping to focus their next attacks on the Donbass region, where authorities are telling the population to leave the area “while there is a chance.”

Russian troops have already withdrawn from the shattered areas of the kyiv region, according to US intelligence, and are redirecting to the east of the country with the aim of fully controlling the Donbass region.

The assaults there have not stopped. The UK Ministry of Defense reported Russian airstrikes and artillery fire along the line of control in the Donbass region in recent hours.

On day 43 of the war, NATO and the G7 meet to assess next steps to support Ukraine. It is also expected that the European Union (EU) will issue a new round of sanctions against Moscow and the UN will vote on the possible suspension of Russia from the Security Council.

These are the main news this April 7:

07:03 (BOG) kyiv: Russia will resume attack on kyiv if it takes Donbass

Russia is likely to resume its attack on kyiv if its forces manage to take full control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine’s ground forces deputy chief of staff Oleksandr Gruzevich said.

“It is likely that the enemy has not given up the goal of a second attack on kyiv, there is such a threat,” Gruzevich stressed during a briefing on efforts to defend the country’s capital.

06:45 (BOG) Ukraine identifies suspects in Bucha massacre

The Ukrainian state security service (SBU) reported that it is drawing up a list of Russian suspects who would have committed the executions in Bucha, a hard-hit town northwest of kyiv and whose images of corpses in the streets went around the world.

In a statement, the SBU said it interviewed around 2,000 witnesses to the events and identified 33 people suspected of collaborating with Russia.









In addition, a group of Ukrainian investigative journalists from the portal ‘Slidstvo.info’, a member of the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN), claims to have been able to identify some suspected of shooting civilians in Bucha.

According to the investigations, those responsible would be part of a naval brigade of the Russian Pacific Army and some of the alleged perpetrators have acknowledged their actions.

On the other hand, German espionage indicated that it recorded conversations between Russian soldiers in Ukraine that allegedly prove that the shooting of civilians was part of Russia’s war strategy in that country, the local weekly ‘Der Spiegel’ reported on Thursday.

06:30 (BOG) Russia says it destroyed four fuel storage facilities

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its troops destroyed four fuel storage facilities with the use of missiles.

The targets, he stated, were hit in the Ukrainian cities of Mykolayiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Chuchiv.

The ministry pointed out that these are facilities that were used by Ukraine to supply its military forces near the cities of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv and in the Donbass region, in the southeast of the country.

Russian airstrikes are now mainly focused on areas in eastern Ukraine and Russian forces are trying to encircle Ukrainian troops in the region, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

06:12 (BOG) Kyiv pushes for total blockade of Russian fuel imports

President Volodymyr Zelensky argued that the latest package of Western sanctions against Moscow “is not enough” and assured that without stronger measures for Russian finances, the Kremlin will see the actions taken so far as permission to launch more bloody attacks.

His Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, who held meetings on Thursday with members of NATO and the G7, joined these statements. The diplomat assured that he maintains the demands towards the West for a Russian oil and gas embargo.

6:01 (BOG) UK signals new Russian attacks in Donbass

British military intelligence notes that Russian artillery and air strikes continue along the line of control in the Donbass region.

The UK Ministry of Defense reported that the main objective of the Russian forces is to advance offensive operations in eastern Ukraine.

5:47 (BOG) The G7 condemns “the atrocities of the Russian forces in Ukraine”

The G7 foreign ministers condemned what they say were atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces in Bucha and other locations in Ukraine. The group of seven countries with the strongest economy added that those responsible will be held accountable.

“We, the G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union, condemn in the strongest terms the atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities,” they said in a joint statement.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported that he also met with his G7 counterparts with whom he discussed how they could take military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to the next level.

“Ukraine proposes a fair deal: the world gives us all the support we need; we fought and defeated Putin in Ukraine,” he said.

5:41 (BOG) NATO: Russia aspires to “control all of Ukraine”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assured that he fears that Vladimir Putin will not give up his goal of “controlling all of Ukraine”, despite the latest withdrawals of his troops in the kyiv region, where the capital of the same name is located, and from other areas such as Chernihiv, in the north of the country.









Stoltenberg warned that the conflict could go on for years and acknowledged that the ongoing war has profound implications for security in Europe.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has profound implications for European security, but it has also shaken the entire international order,” said the Norwegian politician in the framework of the second day of the meeting of allied foreign ministers, in the Belgian capital.

05:33 (BOG) Ukraine asks NATO for new arms shipments

Prior to the meeting of foreign ministers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), in Brussels, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, asked the allies to supply more weapons to reinforce his Army.

He assured that his country can defeat the Russian troops if it receives full support from the international community.

Ukraine this time has been urging for heavy weaponry, including warplanes, air defense systems, missiles and armored vehicles.

