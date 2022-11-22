Regions at risk of water and power shortages due to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

Ukraine has asked residents in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions to leave their homes due to the risk of power and water shortages during winter. The Ukrainian government is offering free transport and accommodation for those leaving the premises.

Kiev authorities are prioritizing the evacuation of women with children, the elderly, the sick and people with reduced mobility. The population is being moved to Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv and Odesa, as well as the Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions, according to the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk🇧🇷

Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been the target of Russian attacks, which has caused blackouts in the country. In early November, Russian bombings damaged the infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, forcing it to be disconnected from the power grid again.

The population will also receive medical, financial, food and humanitarian assistance to leave the regions. Ukrainians can indicate interest via the phone, messaging apps, Ukrainian government platforms and in person at government points located in public places.

“I appeal to the people of Kherson. In particular, to vulnerable categories of citizens: women with children, the elderly, the sick and people with reduced mobility. Given the difficult security situation in the city and infrastructure problems, you can evacuate in winter to safer regions of the country”, says Iryna Vereshchuk’s statement. “The government offers free evacuation to Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv and Odesa, with possible further movement to Kirovohrad region, Khmelnytskyi region or to the western regions of Ukraine. Free accommodation in shelters, humanitarian aid, food and medical assistance will be provided. Assistance in preparing the IDP certificate and appropriate financial assistance from the state and international organizations will also be provided.”

Russia is also reportedly evacuating people from Kherson, according to the Reuters🇧🇷 🇧🇷Now, of course, those who live in Kherson must be removed from the zone of the most dangerous actions, because the civilian population must not suffer”said Russian President Vladimir Putin.