Russian drone attack hits vocational training institution in the northwestern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in early August | Photo: EFE/ Marcel Gascón

Japan’s Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, made a diplomatic visit to Ukraine last Saturday (9) to discuss issues related to the reconstruction of the country, destroyed in the ongoing conflict against Russia.

During his stay in the Eastern European country, Hayashi met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitro Kuleba, and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Japan is part of the list of countries that have expressed support for Ukraine, along with Western powers, in imposing sanctions on Russia, as well as providing financial and humanitarian aid to the country.

In one of the diplomatic meetings in recent days, the deputy head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Sybiha, stated that Ukraine will ask the Asian country for help to develop new air defense technologies such as anti-missile mechanisms.

Another help that will be requested, according to the official from Volodymyr Zelensky’s government, is equipment that blocks radio signals and can prevent Russian weapons from reaching Ukrainian infrastructure.

Over the weekend, President Zelensky and the head of Japanese diplomacy discussed the construction of a security agreement between the countries. Without many details, the parties only stated that they wanted to start the process “as soon as possible”.

Since World War II, the Japanese constitution has not allowed military aid to other countries in conflict, only non-lethal defense equipment.