Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has faced a strong offensive from Moscow since the beginning of the year | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The Ukrainian Army on Wednesday called on residents of towns near the northern border with Russia to evacuate them as quickly as possible to avoid civilian deaths due to constant Russian fire and to allow Ukrainian forces to respond unimpeded. .

“The enemy uses various types of weapons, such as aviation, artillery, mortars and grenade launchers, and brings sabotage groups into the fray,” Ukrainian Lieutenant General Sergey Naev said in a message to residents of the Sumi and Chernihiv regions, published on your Telegram account.

Naev warned that “these hostilities could lead to the death of civilians and military personnel, their capture and the destruction of entire border towns and villages.”

“Every civilian must understand that being on the border with Russia is dangerous,” the lieutenant general added. “The war continues, and in order for the Ukrainian Army to be able to carry out a complete exchange of fire and destroy the enemy without thinking that this could harm our citizens, all conscientious Ukrainians must follow the advice of the military administrations,” he said.