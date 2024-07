Tribute in front of the United Nations building in Geneva to the victims of the attack on Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital | Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office has asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Russia’s bombing of the country’s largest pediatric hospital in Kiev, which killed two adults and injured at least 300 people last Monday (8).

Attorney General Andriy Kostin, who was in The Hague, Netherlands, where the court is located, on Thursday (11) for routine meetings with legal staff, made the request in an interview with Reuters.

“For the sake of international justice, cases like the intentional attack on the largest children’s hospital in Kiev should be brought before the ICC,” Kostin said.

The office of ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said one of its teams visited the hospital after the bombing, but did not say whether charges would be filed against Russia.

Moscow claims the hospital was hit by a Ukrainian missile defense system, but the UN human rights monitoring mission in the country said the institution was “very likely” hit directly by a Russian missile.

The ICC has already issued arrest warrants for Russian officials on charges of crimes committed in the Ukraine war, including dictator Vladimir Putin and former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.