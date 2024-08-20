Home policy

Ukraine’s Kursk offensive is intended to persuade Kiev’s partners to supply more weapons. For their own defense, however, Germany is providing wheel loaders.

Kiev – The fighting has continued in Ukraine War partly relocated into Russia. Kiev continues to push the offensive of its units, estimated at around 1,000 soldiers, in the Russian region of Kursk.

As reported by the US political magazine Foreign Policy writes, the Ukrainians’ aim with the Kursk initiative is probably also to persuade Western partners from the NATO defense alliance, primarily the USA, to send even more weapons to defend against the aggression from Moscow.

In July, Germany alone delivered 18 Leopard 1A5 battle tanks, 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, several Wisent 1 mine-clearing tanks, Dachs armored engineer vehicles and Biber armoured bridge-laying vehicles to the Ukrainian armed forces. In addition, there were three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers from the United States, which Berlin paid for. And this time? There were excavator wheel loaders.

Deliveries to Kyiv: Berlin provides six military backhoe loaders HMEE

Specifically: As the List of military support services According to the traffic light government of the SPD, Greens and FDP, Berlin provided Kiev with six massive military backhoe loaders HMEE (High Mobility Engineer Excavator) in mid-August, in addition to another Bergepanzer 2 (previously 21). The 16.2 ton and 9.27 meter long giant wheel loader has an impressive 2.4 meter wide front bucket and a rear boom with another excavator bucket for excavation work in difficult terrain.

As the German Armed Forces on their Website writes that the highly mobile HMEE backhoe loader is “a protected pioneer machine for carrying out earthworks”. In 2013, the German army received seven of these fast pioneer excavators, which can travel independently in military convoys at top speeds of up to 64 km/h without having to be laboriously transported on low-loaders. It is not clear from the list of the traffic light coalition whether the latest deliveries came from the German army’s stocks or were ordered by Germany from the British construction machinery manufacturer JCB.

Ukraine war: Kiev waits for more Leopard 1 tanks from Germany

According to information on the Bundeswehr website, the hydraulic front shovel has a capacity of 1.1 cubic meters and the 0.6 meter wide excavator bucket has a capacity of 0.2 cubic meters. The backhoe loader is supported by two hydraulic support legs during heavy work. An all-wheel drive and differential locks enable it to be used in difficult terrain, for example when digging trenches and military positions.

The protected driver’s cab of the HMEE backhoe loader offers the soldiers ballistic protection, i.e. against small arms fire. For better visibility behind the armored windows, a road camera monitor system (S-KMS) with a total of four daylight cameras transmits live images of the journey to monitors in the driver’s cab. However, there were apparently no other Leopard 1 tanks from Germany in August. The Federal Ministry of Defense actually wanted to make several dozen of the old “Leos” from the 1980s available.

Manufacturer: British construction machinery manufacturer JCB Weight: 16.2 tons Length / Height: 9.27m / 3.86m Front bucket width: 2.4 metres Drive: 149 kW (200 hp) Maximum speed: 64km/h

Kursk offensive in Ukraine: Many Russian soldiers captured

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has made further territorial gains in its counteroffensive in the Russian region of Kursk. “As of today, our forces control more than 1,250 square kilometers of enemy territory and 92 settlements,” Zelensky said during an appearance before Ukrainian diplomats and officials.

A tactical goal of reducing the danger to the Ukrainian border region of Sumy has been achieved. In addition, the offensive is the greatest success in terms of capturing Russian soldiers since the beginning of the war, said Zelensky. According to him, the Russians will later be exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war. (pm)