There is a condition that vehicles are only used in humanitarian matters, such as transporting people from risky places

The Ukrainian government asked the Ministry of Defense of Brazil to purchase up to 450 Guarani armored vehicles in ambulance version for humanitarian emergencies. The document was addressed to minister José Múcio (PTB). The information is from the website Technology & Defense and confirmed by the newspaper The State of S. Paulo (Estadão).

In January, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) refused a request from Germany to send ammunition to Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February 24, 2022. The countries have been at war ever since. The PT justified the decision by saying that Brazil is a “country of peace”. The Brazilian government is analyzing the request.

Recently, Lula said that Brazil “condemns” the territorial violation of Ukraine. The PT suffered strong pressure and pressure from the United States and Europe to make a position explicitly talking about the war started by Moscow.

In Portugal, the petista said he never compared the responsibilities of the two foreign countries. “I never equated Russia and Ukraine. I know what invasion is and what territorial integrity is. But now the war has begun and someone needs to speak peace.”

Previously, Lula I had said that the responsibility for the invasion of Ukraine lies with both Moscow and Kiev: “The war decision was taken by two countries”, he stated. During a trip to China, he accused the United States and Europe of “encourage war” and defended the creation of a group of countries willing to resolve the conflict seeking peace.