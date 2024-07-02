Ukraine | “Asked Zelensky for a ceasefire for Russia” – Orbán’s pro-Russia attitude was not forgotten by the Ukrainian media during his visit to Kiev

Ukraine|The Hungarian Prime Minister’s visit to Ukraine was scheduled a day after Hungary took over the rotating presidency of the EU Council.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, known for his pro-Russia sentiment, visited Ukraine on Tuesday. During the visit, Orbán urged Ukraine to quickly agree to a cease-fire to enable peace negotiations with Russia. At the press conference, Zelenskyi answered Orbán that war-torn Ukraine needs a just peace. Relations between Hungary and Ukraine have been tense even before Russia’s full-scale attack.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán The pro-Russia sentiment was not ignored in the Ukrainian media when Orbán visited Ukraine on Tuesday.

“Orbán asked [presidentti Volodymyr] From Zelensky a ceasefire for Russia”, begins the Ukrainian newspaper European Pravdan title of the visit.

Orbán would meet with Zelensky in Kiev and brought up the truce at a press conference.

“I asked the president to consider whether a quick ceasefire could speed up the peace negotiations,” Orbán said.

From Ukrainian newspapers also Ukrainian Pravda immediately made a rigorous analysis of the comment.

“Orbán proposed an urgent truce, which is part of the ‘peace plans’ supporting Russia, but did not demand it,” the newspaper’s news reports.

Kyiv Post and Euromaidan Press on the other hand, remind Orbán that he is “the most pro-Russia leader in the EU”.

The Kyiv Independent says that Hungary has repeatedly opposed sanctions against Russia as well as Ukraine’s accession to the military alliance NATO and the EU, has weakened Western countries’ aid efforts to Ukraine, and maintained close relations with Moscow throughout the full-scale war.

At the same time, the paper reminds the Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártón having visited Russia at least five times after February 2022.

Hungarian and Ukraine have been tense even before Russia’s full-scale attack on Ukraine more than two years ago.

The background is a dispute over the rights of the Hungarian minority living in Transcarpathia, Ukraine.

With the Russian attack, relations between Hungary and Ukraine have at least not improved, as Orbán has repeatedly accused the West that supporting Ukraine can drag the West into an open war with Russia.

Of ice despite the gaps, Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán arrived on Tuesday for a surprise visit to Kyiv

“The most important topic of the discussions is the opportunity to build peace,” Orbán’s spokesperson Bertalan Havasi told the Hungarian news agency MTI before the leaders’ meeting.

According to the spokesperson, the leaders were also supposed to discuss bilateral relations between the countries. After the meeting, the Ukrainian media report leaders to start working on an agreement that would improve relations between the countries.

At the press conference, Zelensky had a clear answer to the truce proposal. He replied to Orbán that war-torn Ukraine needs a just peace after more than two years of Russian aggression.

Orbán’s The visit to Ukraine took place a day after Hungary took over the rotating presidency of the EU Council. The position gives Hungary influence in the activities of the Council during the rest of the year.

However, Zelenskyi said that he appreciated Orbán’s visit right at the beginning of the presidency.

“This is a clear indication of our common European priorities and how important it is to achieve a just peace in Ukraine.”