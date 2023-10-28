The New York Times: Ukraine asked to create improvised air defense systems

Due to a shortage of air defenses, Ukraine asked the United States to speed up the implementation of the FrankenSAM program and create homemade air defense systems assembled from various parts. About it writes The New York Times newspaper.

It is clarified that FrankenSAM is a project in which air defense systems for Ukraine are assembled from many parts from all over the world, often old and decommissioned. Officials who spoke to The New York Times said the improvised air defense systems combine advanced Western-calibre surface-to-air missiles with converted Soviet-era launchers or radars that Ukraine’s armed forces already have. According to the newspaper, such installations were tested at American bases for several months.

It is planned that complexes based on the FrankenSAM project will be provided to Kyiv in the fall. According to the plan, the guns will strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and protect energy system facilities and infrastructure from air attacks. “With winter approaching, Ukrainian authorities desperately need to strengthen their air defense capabilities,” the article notes.

It was previously reported that due to a lack of air defense, Ukraine cannot protect the entire territory. According to German journalist Guido Schmidtke, due to the lack of air defense systems, Ukraine has to use defense systems only for large cities and important military installations.