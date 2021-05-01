Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev had asked Washington to appoint a special envoy for Donbass. He is quoted by TASS…

“Ukraine is interested in appointing a special representative who will be deeply integrated, that is, will become an integral part of the development and decision-making process by the State Department regarding Ukraine and Donbass,” the minister said.

Kuleba added that the final decision is up to the United States.

Ukraine has also repeatedly proposed expanding the number of participants in the Normandy format talks by involving the United States. In particular, on April 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, in addition to the United States, Britain or Canada could be involved. The politician rejected proposals for a direct dialogue with representatives of the unrecognized Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.