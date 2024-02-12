The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reported that it asked Russia to return the bodies of the prisoners flying on the Il-76

Ukraine asked Russia to return the bodies of prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU), who were flying for exchange on an Il-76 aircraft. The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine, Andrey Yusov, reported on the regular submission of such appeals, transmits “Public.”

At the same time, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Alexey Danilov, claims that there were no Ukrainian prisoners in the downed Il-76 plane. “Were our prisoners there, I can tell you for sure: no,” he said.

On February 8, The New York Times reported that US officials admitted that the Russian Il-76 plane was indeed shot down by a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

An Il-76 military aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region on January 24. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that there were 65 Ukrainian servicemen on board who were being transported for exchange. None of them survived.