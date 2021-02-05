Ukraine has asked Belarus for emergency supplies of electricity. This was reported by the Belarus 1 TV channel.

The reason for the request was “the critical situation with the supply of power plants with coal”. Over the winter, coal reserves in Ukraine have decreased fivefold and now amount to half a million tons. So far, the parties have agreed to supply 500 megawatts from Belenergo.

The TV channel also notes that on February 2-3, due to accidents, the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhya and Kurakhovskaya TPPs were stopped, in connection with which there was a noticeable shortage of electricity in the central regions of Ukraine. It is impossible to meet the needs with internal resources.

On February 1, it was reported that Ukraine resumed importing electricity from Russia. The supply capacity is 200 megawatt-hour.

In December 2019, Ukraine adopted a draft law that amends the law “On the Electricity Market”. In particular, it provides for a ban on the import of electricity from Russia under bilateral agreements. According to the Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine Vitaly Shubin, the country will be ready to join the energy system of Europe within three years and will no longer depend on Russia.