Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

According to a US report, if Donald Trump wins the election he wants to make an offer to Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine – without Kyiv.

Washington – Explosive report on the Ukraine war: As the renowned American news magazine Politico reported that Donald Trump is said to be prepared to take over occupied territories of the Ukraine at Russia to cede, should Moscow then agree to peace.

Trump’s offer to Putin? Explosive US report on the Ukraine war

At the US election 2024 The new (or old) President of the United States will be elected on November 5th of this year. The 78-year-old Trump, who was the 45th President of the USA will run again for the Republicans, probably against incumbent Joe Biden (Democrats).

Trump should think about it, writes PoliticoPutin demanded that both Ukraine and Georgia renounce their right to a peace treaty NATO-joining. Through the decision-makers in Kyiv and into Tbilisi.

Met in July 2018 in Helsinki, Finland: then US President Donald Trump (left) and Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO / Xinhua

Ukraine and Georgia: Donald Trump is said to be planning a deal with Vladimir Putin

As two unnamed Republican national security experts told the news magazine, Donald Trump in case of his election victory allegedly with Wladimir Putin also negotiate how much Ukrainian territory Moscow could keep.

And with the tolerance of Washington, which is considered to be Kiev’s most important ally and arms supplier under Biden. An alleged pacification of the Ukraine war is said to play a key role in Trump’s NATO plans if the controversial real estate tycoon is again given the highest office in the United States by the voters. According to the report, the USA would not leave the defense alliance under him, but an eastward expansion of NATO as a security guarantee for Ukraine and Georgia would therefore be off the table (for now).

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

Selenskyj sends message from Ukraine to Donald Trump

Trump had repeatedly claimed in the past that he would Ukraine War within 24 hours. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded clarity from him about how the republican that supposedly wants to achieve. “If Trump knows how to end this war, he should tell us today,” Selenskyj said in an interview with BloombergTV: “If there are risks to Ukraine’s independence, if we lose our statehood – we want to be prepared for that, we want to know that.”

In the interview, Selenskyj declared himself ready to meet with Trump and his team and listen to their suggestions. “We want to understand whether we can do something in November (after the US election in 2024, d. Red.) have the powerful support of the USA, or whether we will be alone,” said the Ukrainian head of state. In Kiev and within the military alliance NATO, there are considerable concerns that if Trump wins the election, he could stop arms deliveries and aid payments to Ukraine, which has been invaded by Putin’s regime and which is desperate to become a member of NATO. (pm)