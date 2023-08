How did you feel about the content of this article?

SBU released an image of the woman arrested, next to agents, with their faces blurred | Photo: Disclosure/SBU

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said on Monday it had arrested an informant suspected of having tried to help Russia plan an attack against President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to information from the SBU, published by Agence France-Presse, the woman, whose name was not disclosed, collected information to try to discover Zelensky’s itinerary on visits that the president made to the region of Mykolaiv in June, after the floods caused by the destruction of the dam at the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, and in July after a bombing of the area.

According to the SBU, which learned about the alleged plan in advance (which led to increased security for Zelensky during the visits), the informant tried to seek various types of information so that Russia could prepare a “massive air strike in the region of Mykolaiv” when the president was in the region.

Among them would be data on the location of electronic warfare systems and ammunition depots, photographs of sites in the region and personal contacts in Mykolaiv. Also according to the SBU, the woman was arrested “in flagrante delicto” while trying to pass on intelligence data to the Russian secret services.

The informant lived in Ochakiv, in the Mykolaiv region, and had worked in a shop on a military base. On the charge of unauthorized disclosure of information about weapon and troop movements, she could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.